BBC Sport - South Africa v England: Stuart Broad keen on early wickets
England need early wickets - Broad
- From the section Cricket
Stuart Broad reflects on the "really tight" state of play after he scored 32 runs and took 3-16 to give England the edge on the second day of the first Test against South Africa.
READ MORE: Full scorecard here.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired