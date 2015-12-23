Brendon McCullum: Middlesex sign New Zealand captain for 2016

McCullum made his highest Test score of 302 against India in Wellington in February 2014

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has signed to play limited-overs cricket for Middlesex next summer.

The 34-year-old will join the county when his Indian Premier League stint comes to an end and stay until 25 June.

He could potentially appear in seven T20 Blast matches and four in the 50-over One-Day Cup.

McCullum announced on Tuesday that he will retire from international cricket in February following a home two-Test series against Australia.

He has played 99 Tests, 254 one-day internationals and 71 T20 games for the Kiwis, scoring more than 14,000 runs in the process.

Boundary barrage Brendon McCullum has hit 381 sixes for New Zealand in all forms of the game - 100 in Tests, 190 in ODIs and 91 in T20 - and 1,503 fours.

"Signing a player of Brendon's undoubted quality is a huge coup for the club," said Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser.

"He is one of the most respected, capable and dangerous cricketers in world cricket and will create a great deal of excitement around the club."

Middlesex hope McCullum will be able to return to the county should they reach the knockout stages of either or both competitions next summer.

He has previously played county cricket for Glamorgan and Sussex, and last summer played 11 games in the T20 Blast for Birmingham Bears - hitting a competition-record 158 not out off 64 balls during a group game against Derbyshire.

"I am delighted to be joining such an auspicious county as Middlesex and very much look forward to playing at the home of cricket," he said.