Boyd Rankin: Ireland return for pace bowler

Boyd Rankin made his international debut for Ireland in 2007 before switching to England in 2012

Warwickshire bowler Boyd Rankin will play for Ireland in the World Twenty20 after switching back from England.

Rankin suffered cramp in his sole Test appearance against Australia in January 2014 then dropped out of favour with the country he switched to in 2012.

"I'm grateful to England for the chance to play Test cricket," said Rankin, 31.

"But with few opportunities in the last two years, I felt it was time to move on at this stage of my career. I'm delighted to be returning for Ireland."

He met with Cricket Ireland last week to seal what is a timely comeback given the imminent World Twenty20 in India.

Rankin's last appearance for England was on 17 January 2014, making him eligible under ICC regulations to play again for Ireland on 18 January 2016.

The Londonderry-born player will therefore be available for the InterContinental Cup match with Papua New Guinea in Australia from 31 January to 3 February and then the ICC World Twenty20 in March.

He made the last of his 82 appearances for Ireland during the 2012 World Twenty20 in Sri Lanka, taking 112 wickets at an average of 24.12 before appearing for England 11 times between 2013 and 2014.

"There's a real opportunity for Ireland to get Test status now, and that prospect was a real lure for me - I'd love to be part of history," he added.