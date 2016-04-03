ICC World Twenty20 2016 - results & scorecards

All matches are day/night.
Final
April
|3 England v West Indies, Kolkata
|West Indies won by four wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. West Indies reaction. England reaction. Agnew column
Semi-finals
March
|30 New Zealand v England, Delhi
|England won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|31 West Indies v India, Mumbai
|West Indies won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
Super 10 stage
|Group 1: Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, England, Afghanistan (Group B winners)
|Group 2: India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh (Group A winners)
|Final group tables
|15 India v New Zealand, Nagpur
|New Zealand won by 47 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|16 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Kolkata
|Pakistan won by 55 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|16 England v West Indies, Mumbai
|West Indies won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|17 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Kolkata
|Sri Lanka won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|18 Australia v New Zealand, Dharamsala
|New Zealand won by eight runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|18 England v South Africa, Mumbai
|England won by two wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|19 India v Pakistan, Kolkata
|India won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|20 South Africa v Afghanistan, Mumbai
|South Africa won by 37 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|20 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Bangalore
|West Indies won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|21 Australia v Bangladesh, Bangalore
|Australia won by three wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|22 New Zealand v Pakistan, Mohali
|New Zealand won by 22 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|23 England v Afghanistan, Delhi
|England won by 15 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|23 India v Bangladesh, Bangalore
|India won by one run
|Match report. Scorecard
|25 Australia v Pakistan, Mohali
|Australia won by 21 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|25 South Africa v West Indies, Nagpur
|West Indies won by three wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|26 Bangladesh v New Zealand, Kolkata
|New Zealand won by 75 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|26 England v Sri Lanka, Delhi
|England won by 10 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|27 Afghanistan v West Indies, Nagpur
|Afghanistan won by six runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|27 India v Australia, Mohali
|India won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|28 South Africa v Sri Lanka, Delhi
|South Africa won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
First round
|Group A: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Ireland, Oman
|Group B: Zimbabwe, Scotland, Hong Kong, Afghanistan
|Group tables
March
|8 Zimbabwe v Hong Kong, Nagpur
|Zimbabwe won by 14 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|8 Scotland v Afghanistan, Nagpur
|Afghanistan won by 14 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|9 Bangladesh v Netherlands, Dharamsala
|Bangladesh won by eight runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|9 Ireland v Oman, Dharamsala
|Oman won by two wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|10 Scotland v Zimbabwe, Nagpur
|Zimbabwe won by 11 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|10 Hong Kong v Afghanistan, Nagpur
|Afghanistan won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|11 Netherlands v Oman, Dharamsala
|Match abandoned - no result
|Scorecard
|11 Bangladesh v Ireland, Dharamsala
|Match abandoned - no result
|Match report. Scorecard
|12 Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Nagpur
|Afghanistan won by 59 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|12 Scotland v Hong Kong, Nagpur
|Scotland won by eight wickets (D/L method)
|Match report. Scorecard
|13 Netherlands v Ireland, Dharamsala
|Netherlands won by 12 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|13 Bangladesh v Oman, Dharamsala
|Bangladesh won by 54 runs (D/L method)
|Match report. Scorecard
Click here for a list of warm-up results & scorecards and click here for squad lists.