ICC World Twenty20 2016 - results & scorecards

West Indies
West Indies beat England in the final to lift the trophy for the second time

All matches are day/night.

Final

April

3 England v West Indies, Kolkata
West Indies won by four wickets
Match report. Scorecard. West Indies reaction. England reaction. Agnew column

Semi-finals

March

30 New Zealand v England, Delhi
England won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
31 West Indies v India, Mumbai
West Indies won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard

Super 10 stage

Group 1: Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, England, Afghanistan (Group B winners)
Group 2: India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh (Group A winners)
Final group tables
15 India v New Zealand, Nagpur
New Zealand won by 47 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
16 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Kolkata
Pakistan won by 55 runs
Match report. Scorecard
16 England v West Indies, Mumbai
West Indies won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
17 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Kolkata
Sri Lanka won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
18 Australia v New Zealand, Dharamsala
New Zealand won by eight runs
Match report. Scorecard
18 England v South Africa, Mumbai
England won by two wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
19 India v Pakistan, Kolkata
India won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
20 South Africa v Afghanistan, Mumbai
South Africa won by 37 runs
Match report. Scorecard
20 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Bangalore
West Indies won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
21 Australia v Bangladesh, Bangalore
Australia won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard
22 New Zealand v Pakistan, Mohali
New Zealand won by 22 runs
Match report. Scorecard
23 England v Afghanistan, Delhi
England won by 15 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
23 India v Bangladesh, Bangalore
India won by one run
Match report. Scorecard
25 Australia v Pakistan, Mohali
Australia won by 21 runs
Match report. Scorecard
25 South Africa v West Indies, Nagpur
West Indies won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard
26 Bangladesh v New Zealand, Kolkata
New Zealand won by 75 runs
Match report. Scorecard
26 England v Sri Lanka, Delhi
England won by 10 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
27 Afghanistan v West Indies, Nagpur
Afghanistan won by six runs
Match report. Scorecard
27 India v Australia, Mohali
India won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
28 South Africa v Sri Lanka, Delhi
South Africa won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard

First round

Group A: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Ireland, Oman
Group B: Zimbabwe, Scotland, Hong Kong, Afghanistan
Group tables

March

8 Zimbabwe v Hong Kong, Nagpur
Zimbabwe won by 14 runs
Match report. Scorecard
8 Scotland v Afghanistan, Nagpur
Afghanistan won by 14 runs
Match report. Scorecard
9 Bangladesh v Netherlands, Dharamsala
Bangladesh won by eight runs
Match report. Scorecard
9 Ireland v Oman, Dharamsala
Oman won by two wickets
Match report. Scorecard
10 Scotland v Zimbabwe, Nagpur
Zimbabwe won by 11 runs
Match report. Scorecard
10 Hong Kong v Afghanistan, Nagpur
Afghanistan won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
11 Netherlands v Oman, Dharamsala
Match abandoned - no result
Scorecard
11 Bangladesh v Ireland, Dharamsala
Match abandoned - no result
Match report. Scorecard
12 Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Nagpur
Afghanistan won by 59 runs
Match report. Scorecard
12 Scotland v Hong Kong, Nagpur
Scotland won by eight wickets (D/L method)
Match report. Scorecard
13 Netherlands v Ireland, Dharamsala
Netherlands won by 12 runs
Match report. Scorecard
13 Bangladesh v Oman, Dharamsala
Bangladesh won by 54 runs (D/L method)
Match report. Scorecard

Click here for a list of warm-up results & scorecards and click here for squad lists.

