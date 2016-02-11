ICC Women's World Twenty20 2016 - results, reports and scorecards

All matches are day/night.

Final

April

3 Australia v West Indies, Kolkata
West Indies won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard

Semi-finals

March

30 England v Australia, Delhi
Australia won by five runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
31 New Zealand v West Indies, Mumbai
West Indies won by six runs
Match report. Scorecard

Group stage

Group A: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland
Group B: England, West Indies, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Group tables
15 India v Bangladesh, Bangalore
India won by 72 runs
Match report. Scorecard
15 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Delhi
New Zealand won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
16 West Indies v Pakistan, Chennai
West Indies won by four runs
Match report. Scorecard
17 England v Bangladesh, Bangalore
England won by 36 runs
Match report. Scorecard
18 New Zealand v Ireland, Mohali
New Zealand won by 93 runs
Match report. Scorecard
18 Australia v South Africa, Nagpur
Australia won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
19 India v Pakistan, Delhi
Pakistan won by two runs (D/L method)
Match report. Scorecard
20 West Indies v Bangladesh, Chennai
West Indies won by 49 runs
Match report. Scorecard
20 Sri Lanka v Ireland, Mohali
Sri Lanka won by 14 runs
Match report. Scorecard
21 Australia v New Zealand, Nagpur
New Zealand won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
22 England v India, Dharamsala
England won by two wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Heather Knight column
23 South Africa v Ireland, Chennai
South Africa won by 67 runs
Match report. Scorecard
24 England v West Indies, Dharamsala
England won by one wicket
Match report. Scorecard
24 Australia v Sri Lanka, Delhi
Australia won by nine wickets
Match report. Scorecard
24 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Delhi
Pakistan won by nine wickets
Match report. Scorecard
26 Australia v Ireland, Delhi
Australia won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
26 South Africa v New Zealand, Bangalore
New Zealand won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
27 West Indies v India, Mohali
West Indies won by three runs
Scorecard
27 England v Pakistan, Chennai
England won by 68 runs
Match report. Scorecard
28 South Africa v Sri Lanka, Bangalore
Sri Lanka won by 10 runs
Match report. Scorecard

