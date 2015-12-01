India v South Africa: BCCI faces fine over Nagpur pitch

Ravichandran Ashwin took 12 wickets in the match in Nagpur

India face a fine of up to £9,950 after the pitch in Nagpur used for the third Test against South Africa was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council match referee.

Forty wickets fell in three days at the VCA Stadium as India won by 124 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Visiting captain Hashim Amla said the track was the "toughest" he had faced.

The report has been sent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has 14 days to respond.

ICC general manager of cricket Geoff Allardice and chief match referee Ranjan Madugalle will then rule whether the pitch was poor and whether it warrants a penalty.

The match marked the first time a Test played in India has failed to see a batsman reach 50 runs, with India opener Murali Vijay's first-innings 40 the highest individual score.

South Africa, who are the world's top-ranked Test side and had previously not lost an away series since 2006, mustered just 79 in the first innings and lost all 20 wickets in the match to spinners.

On Twitter, former England captain Michael Vaughan described the pitch as "diabolical", a sentiment echoed by Australia spinner Glenn Maxwell.

However, Proteas assistant coach Adrian Birrell refused to blame the pitches for the team's series defeat.

"We're not complaining at all," he said before the fourth and final Test, which begins on Thursday.

"We're playing in India and we're playing in Indian conditions. We relish the opportunity. Unfortunately, we've not played to our full potential."

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan criticised the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium