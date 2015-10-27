Pakistan v England: Adil Rashid not to blame for loss - Bayliss

Rashid followed his five wickets in the first Test with 61 in the second innings of the second Test

Pakistan v England, third Test Venue: Sharjah. Dates: 1-5 November. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England coach Trevor Bayliss says no-one is blaming Adil Rashid for the manner of his decisive dismissal in the 178-run second Test defeat by Pakistan.

Rashid was last man out, caught at cover from a mistimed drive, to end England's stubborn resistance on day five with just 6.3 overs remaining.

Prior to that, the 27-year-old spinner had batted 242 minutes for 61.

"I am sure he is reflecting on the shot he played at the end and kicking himself," said Bayliss.

Media playback is not supported on this device England v Pakistan: Boycott, Swann & Vaughan give their verdict

"I thought he did sensationally well with the bat and showed his all-round qualities. He took five-for in the second innings of the first Test and now his batting in this - the potential for him going forward is very good.

"No-one is blaming him for that shot. If a few of our boys had played in a similar fashion to him throughout the match we wouldn't have been in that situation.

"There are certainly no negatives with Rash. It was a fantastic effort from him and three or four guys at the end of the innings."

Yorkshireman Rashid's 172-ball innings was the backbone of England's late innings resistance after they had stumbled to 193-7 in pursuit of 491.

He was ably assisted by Stuart Broad (30) and Mark Wood (29) but was unable to see the innings out.

The defeat leaves England needing to win the third Test in Sharjah, which starts on Sunday, to draw the series in the United Arab Emirates.

Jos Buttler is without a Test 50 in 12 innings

England selection issues

Bayliss revealed that England are likely to stick with Moeen Ali as opener in Sharjah, despite a return of 48 runs in two matches since his elevation to the top of the order.

Media playback is not supported on this device England weren't good enough - Root

However, he admitted that there will be discussions over the position of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who struggled with the bat in the previous series against Australia and has scored just 34 runs at an average of 8.50 in the current one.

"He's [Buttler] disappointed with the amount of runs he's scored," said Bayliss. "I don't think he's far off scoring runs.

"We know he's a class quality player and I believe he'll play a lot for England going forward. We're certainly not concerned about him long term."

There had been suggestions that England could bring in Samit Patel to form a three-strong spin attack in Sharjah, but Bayliss suggested there had been a change of mind following a strong showing from the seam attack in the first two matches.

"We thought about the possibility of playing three spinners there originally," he added. "The difficult thing is I think our pace bowling has been our strength. So if we were to drop one of those guys it might create its own problems."

England's seam attack this series Name Overs Wickets Runs Average James Anderson 67 7 134 19.14 Stuart Broad 56 2 134 67.00 Mark Wood 62.5 6 170 28.33 Ben Stokes 58.1 5 175 35.00

Root tops ICC rankings

Meanwhile, England batsman Joe Root has returned to the top of the Test batting rankings.

His 159 runs in his two innings in Dubai, which also took him past 3,000 runs in Tests, moved him three points above Australia's Steven Smith.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah took eight wickets in the second Test, which has taken him above England seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad into second place in the bowlers' rankings behind only South Africa's Dale Steyn.