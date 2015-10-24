Australia's Adam Voges questions pink ball's suitability in Test cricket

Voges was named as vice-captain for Australia's tour of Bangladesh which was called off

Australia's Adam Voges has questioned whether the pink ball set to be used in next month's first day-night Test match against New Zealand will last for the required 80 overs.

The batsman was unimpressed with the ball's performance in a 50-over day-night tour match in Canberra on Friday.

"There wasn't much pink left on it by the end of the game," said Voges.

"It stopped swinging, there was no reverse-swing, but the older it gets, I can't see it being any easier to see."

Voges made 55 in a 102-run defeat for the Prime Minister's XI against New Zealand.

"The first 10 overs were a real challenge but after that the ball stopped swinging," said Voges. "There was no reverse-swing or anything like that because both sides get chewed up equally."

Should an innings last for more than 80 overs in a Test match, a new ball can be taken by the bowling side.

Voges' complaints followed criticism of the pink ball from Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who said it was hard to see for players fielding square of the wicket late in the day.

However, Cricket Australia has insisted the ball is ready for the day-night Test match which starts in Adelaide on 27 November.