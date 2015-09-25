County Championship: Surrey win Division Two title despite draw

Brothers Sam and Tom Curran took 14 wickets between them during the game

LV= County Championship Division Two, Kia Oval Surrey 410 & 125-5: Roy 77; White 2-25 Northants 110 & 514 (f/o): Murphy 135no, Duckett 120, Rossington 116 Surrey drew with Northants Surrey 13 pts, Northants 8 pts Match scorecard

Surrey sealed the Division Two title despite having to settle for a draw against Northants at The Oval.

Lancashire's failure to beat Essex meant the 13 points earned by Gareth Batty's side were enough.

It was a difficult final day with Adam Rossington (116) and David Murphy (135 not out) sharing a stand of 162 as Northants amassed a total of 514.

Set 215 to win, Surrey lost three early wickets and although Jason Roy hit 77 off 35 balls, they ended on 125-5.

Roy, whose new three-year contract was announced earlier in the day, thrashed eight sixes and four boundaries before being caught off spinner Graeme White.

However, his was not the only free-scoring display during the final day, with Rossington reaching a superb 88-ball century, including 20 fours, after Northants lost three wickets in the first three overs of play.

Rob Keogh congratulates David Murphy on reaching his maiden century for Northants

At that stage, all 14 Northants wickets in the game had been taken by the Curran brothers, Tom and Sam, but Gareth Batty broke that sequence when he had Josh Cobb caught.

Rossington and Murphy came together with their side still 21 runs behind, having had to follow on, but their partnership spanned 45 overs before Rossington edged a ball from Matt Dunn to the wicketkeeper.

The tail did not last long, prompting Murphy to raise the tempo of his own innings and he duly brought up a maiden first-class hundred from 123 balls before finally running out of partners.

The target appeared within Surrey's reach with a minimum of 33 overs left in the game, but Steven Davies was bowled first ball by Azharullah and Kumar Sangakkara and Rory Burns also fell cheaply.

Roy enlivened the final phase of the game with a bravura display before a halt was called midway through the 16th over.