Eoin Morgan & Mark Wood given central contracts by ECB

Mark Wood (left), Jos Buttler (centre) and Eoin Morgan are three of 11 players to get central contracts for 2015-16

England one-day and Twenty20 captain Eoin Morgan is one of 11 players to have been given a central contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has won a central contract for the first time.

In addition to the 11 central contracts for 2015-16, the ECB has also awarded eight incremental contracts.

Gary Ballance, Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes, who held full central contracts for 2014-15, are among the players given incremental deals for 2015-16.

England play Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October and November, then tour South Africa in the winter before the World Twenty20 is held in India in March and April.

"Eoin Morgan's award reflects his status as captain of our limited-overs teams and the wider importance we place on white-ball cricket," said ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss.

"We congratulate Mark Wood on winning a central contract for the first time.

"This award reflects his excellent performances for England this summer and our expectation that he will have a role to play in all three formats of the international game over the next 12 months."

Adam Lyth and Jason Roy, who earned incremental deals by virtue of the number of matches they played last season, have been left off the new list.

Meanwhile Ravi Bopara and James Tredwell, who did not represent England over the summer, also miss out having held incremental deals for 2014-15.

Centrally contracted players: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Wood (Durham).

Players awarded incremental contracts: Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), James Taylor (Nottinghamshire)