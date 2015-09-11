County Championship: Chris Read reaches 1,000 career dismissals

Chris Read joined Nottinghamshire from Gloucestershire in 1998

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three) Nottinghamshire 204 & 382: Patel 100, Wessels 85; Onions 3-86, Pringle 3-93 Durham 372 & 162: McCarthy 38 not out; Hutton 5-29 Nottinghamshire beat Durham by 52 runs Notts 20 pts, Durham 7 pts Match scorecard

Wicketkeeper Chris Read became the first player for 18 years to reach 1,000 first-class dismissals as Nottinghamshire beat Durham by 52 runs.

Read reached the milestone by catching Paul Collingwood as Durham, chasing 215, were out for 162 as Brett Hutton (5-29) claimed a 10-wicket match haul.

In the process, Collingwood, who made six, became the first batsman to pass 10,000 first-class runs for Durham.

Samit Patel (100) and Riki Wessels (85) earlier helped Notts to 382 all out.

Read, who has been with Notts since 1998, is the 26th player in history to reach 1,000 dismissals and the first since Jack Russell in 1997.

Ironically, Read was a youngster at Gloucestershire when Russell passed the milestone.

After starting day three on 138-4 and still 30 runs behind, Patel and Wessels shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 153.

Hutton made 27 and Luke Wood 35 but Notts slipped from 362-7 to 382 all out, as Graham Onions (3-86) and Ryan Pringle (3-93) took three wickets each.

Jake Ball (3-63) took his 50th first-class wicket in the first over of Durham's chase as Jack Burnham shouldered arms to be out for a golden duck.

Mark Stoneman (31), who passed 1,000 Championship runs for the third season in succession, and Scott Borthwick (25) fell to Harry Gurney (2-29) in the space of four balls and then Hutton ripped the heart out of the Durham middle order as the visitors slipped from 58-1 to 71-6.

Read, who went into the game on 998 dismissals, had taken a catch in the first innings and reached the 1,000 landmark when Collingwood edged Hutton behind - his 950th catch to go with 50 stumpings.

Gordon Muchall (36) and debutant Barry McCarthy (38 not out) then held Notts up, but Hutton returned to dismiss Onions for match figures of 10-106.

Durham are now without a win in seven matches, while Notts move only five points behind second-placed Middlesex.

Notts wicketkeeper Chris Read told BBC Radio Nottingham:

Chris Read with his family

"I did chuck the ball a little higher and the reaction of all my team-mates was brilliant.

"They all came and gave me a big hug which was great.

"The guard of honour at the end was a bit emotional, I wasn't expecting that."

Durham captain Paul Collingwood told BBC Newcastle:

"We aren't scoring enough runs, it has been a habit all season.

"Even on this one, which I thought was one of the best cricket pitches you could play on, we were well short.

"I thought Nottinghamshire probably wanted it a little more than us and showed a lot of skill to turn that game around."

BBC Newcastle's Martin Emmerson:

"To think Durham would surrender a 168-run lead takes some believing. Michael Richardson dropping Samit Patel behind the stumps on 33 was the real turning point.

"Worcestershire will be fancying their chances of beating Durham next week and if that happens, the hosts will set an unwanted record of five straight defeats at home.

"The finale to this season can't come quick enough. They need to draw a line under it and look to next year."