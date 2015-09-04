Jason Holder: West Indies name all-rounder as new Test captain
Jason Holder will take over as West Indies' Test captain for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.
The Barbados all-rounder, 23, who is already the one-day international skipper, has only played eight Tests.
He replaces wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin, 30, who retains his place in the 15-man squad for the two-Test series which starts in Galle on 14 October.
"He is a young man that can take our team forward," said chief selector and former Windies skipper Clive Lloyd.
"We felt the time was right for a change and we feel he will do as well as he did when he was elevated to the position of one-day captain ahead of the World Cup.
"We expect to get new thinking and new dynamism from Jason. He is a fine young man who commands respect."
However, Lloyd insisted there were no current plans to give Holder the Twenty20 captaincy which is currently held by fellow all-rounder Darren Sammy.
Holder scored an unbeaten maiden Test century against England in Antigua in April to help the hosts earn a draw.
The squad includes two players uncapped at Test level - fast bowler Carlos Brathwaite and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who are both from Barbados.
Sri Lanka are currently without a head coach following the resignation of Marvan Atapattu on Thursday.
West Indies Test squad for Sri Lanka: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite (vice-capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Rajindra Chandrika, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Jomel Warrican.