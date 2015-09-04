Jason Holder: West Indies name all-rounder as new Test captain

Holder succeeds has scored 380 runs and taken 16 wickets in eight Tests

Jason Holder will take over as West Indies' Test captain for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The Barbados all-rounder, 23, who is already the one-day international skipper, has only played eight Tests.

He replaces wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin, 30, who retains his place in the 15-man squad for the two-Test series which starts in Galle on 14 October.

"He is a young man that can take our team forward," said chief selector and former Windies skipper Clive Lloyd.

"We felt the time was right for a change and we feel he will do as well as he did when he was elevated to the position of one-day captain ahead of the World Cup.

"We expect to get new thinking and new dynamism from Jason. He is a fine young man who commands respect."

However, Lloyd insisted there were no current plans to give Holder the Twenty20 captaincy which is currently held by fellow all-rounder Darren Sammy.

Holder scored an unbeaten maiden Test century against England in Antigua in April to help the hosts earn a draw.

The squad includes two players uncapped at Test level - fast bowler Carlos Brathwaite and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who are both from Barbados.

Sri Lanka are currently without a head coach following the resignation of Marvan Atapattu on Thursday.

West Indies Test squad for Sri Lanka: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite (vice-capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Rajindra Chandrika, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Jomel Warrican.