England: Moeen Ali would welcome chance to open batting

Moeen Ali's batting average for the season is 31.19

England all-rounder Moeen Ali wants to open the batting in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Moeen has a batting average of 38.01 from 15 Tests but has never batted higher than number six for England.

Opener Adam Lyth had a disappointing Ashes, despite England winning 3-2, and coach Trevor Bayliss has hinted Ali could partner Alastair Cook for the series in the United Arab Emirates, which starts in October.

"I wouldn't mind opening," said Moeen.

"But I feel a bit bad talking about that because of Adam Lyth."

Lyth struggled against Australia this summer, averaging just 12.77, but 28-year-old Moeen has backed the Yorkshire batsman to rediscover his form.

"It's probably the hardest job in cricket, opening the batting, especially in the Ashes," he added.

"I really admire the way he stayed bubbly and positive in the changing room when it can be very easy to not give anything to the team. That's a big attribute to have and the reason everyone always likes Lythy. I think he'll come back strong."