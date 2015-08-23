Women's Ashes: England add Danielle Hazell and Danielle Wyatt

Hazell (centre) has taken 65 wickets in 60 Twenty20 matches

England have named spinners Danielle Hazell and Danielle Wyatt in a squad of 14 for the final three Twenty20 matches of the multi-format Women's Ashes.

They replace Fran Wilson and Kate Cross with England having to win all three remaining games to retain the Ashes.

Hazell is the top-ranked Women's T20 bowler and all-rounder Wyatt has scored heavily in county games this year.

Australia won the one-off Test match by 161 runs to earn four points and take an 8-2 lead in the seven-match series.

Women's Ashes 2015 Date Game Venue Winner Pts available 21 Jul 1st ODI Taunton Eng (4 wkts) 2 (Eng 2-0) 23 Jul 2nd ODI Bristol Aus (63 runs) 2 (2-2) 26 Jul 3rd ODI Worcester Aus (89 runs) 2 (Aus 4-2) 11-14 Aug Test Canterbury Aus (161 runs) 4 (Aus 8-2) 26 Aug 1st T20 Chelmsford - 2 28 Aug 2nd T20 Hove - 2 31 Aug 3rd T20 Cardiff - 2

After winning the opening one-day international, England lost the next two and Australia secured a third successive victory by claiming the Test match at Canterbury earlier this month.

England can no longer win the series outright but with two points available for each Twenty20 match they can tie at 8-8, retaining the Ashes they hold after winning in Australia in January 2014.

ECB head of women's performance Paul Shaw said: "We know that we face a huge challenge to get back into this Women's Ashes contest, but there is a lot of pride and fight within this squad.

"I know that the players will give it everything in these last three matches."

England squad: Charlotte Edwards (Kent, capt), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Lydia Greenway (Kent), Rebecca Grundy (Warwickshire), Jenny Gunn (Nottinghamshire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Heather Knight (Berkshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Natalie Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Sarah Taylor (Sussex, wk), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danielle Wyatt (Nottinghamshire).