Ashes 2015: Your souvenirs for beaten Australian tourists

England won the Ashes with a Test to spare
England might be in a spot of bother in the final Ashes Test of the summer, but they can rest easy in the knowledge the Ashes are theirs until the end of 2017 at the very earliest.

In honour of Australia's summer to forget, we decided to have a little, friendly joke at their expense by suggesting souvenirs the beaten tourists can take home with them. After all, Australia haven't won a series on these shores since 2001.

First we made some of our own. Then the readers of the BBC Sport live text commentary got involved. Here are the results...

Went to England, got this T-shirt...

Ashes souvenirs

And I'm bringing this special brew home too...

Ashes souvenirs

A couple of bottles of beer for Uncle Bruce...

Ashes souvenirs

Of course, it's all just a bit of fun...

Where's my urn?

But this T-shirt is very good...

Trent Bridge t-shirt

Plain white Ts...

t-shirt

Customs permitting, this will taste nice in a pie...

Boycott

While watching this...

Bradman

