BBC Sport - Ashes 2015: Michael Vaughan on Australia's 'humiliation'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Australia suffered "humiliation" after collapsing to 60 all out on the first day of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Vaughan says the visitors lack spirit whilst England have the greater "expertise" that will eventually lead to victory in the series.

England are 2-1 up in the series and lead by 214 runs heading in to day two.

Follow live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

