One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire in quarters after beating rivals

Royal London One-Day Cup, New Road
Worcestershire 264-8 (46 overs): Clarke 131 not out; Smith 2-43
Gloucestershire 265-6 (44.5 overs): Tavare 61, Jones 58, Roderick 56; Leach 2-49
Gloucestershire won by four wickets
Joe Clarke's maiden hundred for Worcestershire could not save his side from One-Day Cup elimination as Gloucestershire qualified for the quarter-finals with a four-wicket win.

The 19-year-old hit 131 not out in the hosts' 264-8 at New Road, as rain reduced the game to 46 overs per side.

Gloucestershire openers Chris Dent (43) and Will Tavare (61) got the chase off to a fine start with a stand of 106.

Skipper Geraint Jones then struck 58 as the visitors reached 265-6.

Worcestershire, who started the match just 12 hours after finishing against Surrey at The Oval, lost two early wickets, which brought Clarke to the crease with the score on 28-2.

Wickets continued to tumble throughout the innings, but Clarke batted superbly, striking 10 fours and three sixes in his 109-ball knock.

Gloucestershire looked to be cruising to victory, as another century partnership between Jones and Gareth Roderick (56) took them to 208-2, but they then lost four quick wickets to set up a tense finish.

However, James Fuller and Kieran Noema-Barnett saw the visitors through to the last eight with seven balls to spare.

