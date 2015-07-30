Dale Steyn: South Africa bowler fastest to 400 Test wickets
South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn has become the fastest player to take 400 Test wickets, in terms of balls bowled.
Steyn's 400th scalp was Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, caught at slip by captain Hashim Amla on the first day of the second Test in Mirpur.
Steyn, 32, is also the joint second quickest to 400, along with Sir Richard Hadlee, in terms of matches played.
On a day for milestones, Australia's Mitchell Johnson took his 300th Test wicket - England's Jonny Bairstow.
No two players have taken their 300th wicket in the same match, but this will happen if Stuart Broad - currently on 298 - takes two in Australia's second innings in the third Ashes Test at Edgbaston.
Steyn in numbers
- Dale Steyn took 16,634 balls to reach 400 Test wickets - the fewest in history.
- He reached the mark in his 80th Test, as did New Zealand's Sir Richard Hadlee. Only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (72) managed it in fewer matches.
- Steyn is the second highest South Africa Test wicket-taker, with only Shaun Pollock (421) ahead of him.
- He is the 13th man to take 400 Test wickets.
- Of those 13, only Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath and Hadlee have a better bowling average than Steyn.
- His strike-rate (41.6 balls per wicket before this Test) is comfortably the best of any bowler with more than 200 Test wickets. The next best is Pakistan's Waqar Younis (43.4).