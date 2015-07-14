County Championship: Woakes and Clarke skittle Durham for 148

Durham's Jamie Harrison hit his second first-class fifty

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates ICG (close, day three) Durham 314 & 148: Harrison 53; Clarke 3-19, Woakes 3-52 Warwickshire 198 & 125-3: Evans 52 not out; Onions 1-29 Warwickshire need 140 more runs to win Durham 5 pts, Warwickshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Warwickshire skittled Durham for 148 and then batted positively to give themselves a remarkable final-day victory chance at Chester-le-Street.

After the Bears were all out for 198, a deficit of 116, Durham slumped to 9-4 and 55-7 in their second innings.

Tail-ender Jamie Harrison hit 53 to take the lead past 250 as Rikki Clarke and Chris Woakes took three wickets.

Chasing 265 to win, Warwickshire moved to 125-3 at stumps, requiring another 140 runs, with Laurie Evans 52 not out.

In the morning session, the Bears lost their three remaining first-innings wickets quickly as Chris Rushworth (5-43) dismissed Woakes to pick up his fifth five-wicket haul of the summer.

Another tough day for the batsmen Of the 16 batsmen who were dismissed on day three, 12 were out for less than 20.

England all-rounder Woakes then sparked Durham's extraordinary collapse before lunch, removing Mark Stoneman, Scott Borthwick and skipper Paul Collingwood in the space of nine balls.

Clarke, who finished with 3-19 off 16 overs, was also instrumental in the fightback, picking up wickets either side of the interval.

When John Hastings became the seventh wicket to fall, Durham were in danger of posting their lowest-ever score against Warwickshire - less than the 94 they made at Edgbaston in 2013.

But Harrison struck his second first-class fifty off 80 balls and put on a ninth-wicket stand of 48 with Rushworth (19) to set the visitors a tricky target.

Captain Varun Chopra and Jonathon Webb both fell early but Evans batted aggressively, striking eight fours, to cap a fine day for the Bears.

Warwickshire coach Dougie Brown:

"We are in a good position with two batsmen set and we will just concentrate on building partnerships without worrying about scoreboard pressure.

"From the position we were in we are happy with where we are now. The bowling partnership of Clarke and Woakes turned it round and it was as good as anything we have had all year.

We could have rolled them over for 85, but if Durham's lower order can score runs then so can ours."