Ashes 2015: England unchanged against Australia for Lord's Test

England are trying to retain the Ashes after a 5-0 defeat in Australia in the last series

England v Australia, Second Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 16-20 July Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the second Test of the Ashes at Lord's, while Australia hope pace bowler Mitchell Starc will be fit.

England beat Australia in the first Test in Cardiff to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the next game starting on Thursday.

Starc struggled with an ankle injury during his side's 169-run defeat.

"He was in discomfort while bowling but has since improved significantly," said Australia physio Alex Kountouris.

"We will monitor him over the next few days but the plan is for him to take part in some light training and we are hopeful he will be available for selection for the second Test beginning on Thursday."

If Starc is not available for the sloping pitch at Lord's then Australia would be likely to select either Peter Siddle or Pat Cummins as his replacement.

England captain Alastair Cook's side won the Ashes opener with a day to spare and did not appear to have any injury concerns.

If the hosts stick to the same XI that would mean pace bowler Steven Finn and spinner Adil Rashid being left out.

England (from): Alastair Cook (Essex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Adam Lyth (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Wood (Durham)