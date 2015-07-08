Geraint Jones: 2005 Ashes winner to retire at end of season

Geraint Jones spent 15 seasons with Kent after making his debut in 2001

England's 2005 Ashes-winning wicketkeeper Geraint Jones has stepped down as Gloucestershire captain and will retire at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old joined Gloucestershire on a two-year-deal in October 2014, but he has now decided to end his stay at Nevil Road a year early.

Jones played 34 Tests for England and 49 one-day internationals.

"It's been something I've been thinking about quite strongly in the last few weeks," said Jones.

"This season will be my last as a cricket player but it's on a positive note that I've made the decision. The family side has been a big consideration, but ultimately it's about what's best for Gloucestershire and this squad.

"Over the last few weeks I have felt there were guys who needed an opportunity and my place in the team was potentially that opportunity."

Jones, who was born in Papua New Guinea to Welsh parents, grew up in Australia, but he then spent much of his career in county cricket playing for Kent.

Jones (right) was part of England's 2005 Ashes-winning team

He has led Gloucestershire in all nine of their County Championship matches so far this year, scoring 400 runs at an average of 26.67.

Jones said the return of Gloucestershire's first-choice keeper, Gareth Roderick, from injury had also influenced the timing of his decision.

"With him coming back into the side it would have meant someone like Ian Cockbain missing out," he added.

"He's been in and out of the side over the last few years and what was nagging away was that given the security of his place what could he be capable of? We all know what a good player he is in one-day cricket.

"It also gives the coaches a chance to work out where best to bat these guys and start planning for the future."

One of his most memorable moments in cricket came in the Edgbaston Test of the 2005 series when he caught last man Michael Kasprowicz with Australia needing just two runs for victory.

"I'll be remembered for taking one catch," Jones told BBC Radio Bristol. "It was an important catch but that's a defining moment of my career.

"It's one I'm immensely proud of and, with the Ashes starting today, I've been excited about that. To be a part of that 2005 series was incredible."

Jones hopes to remain in the game in some capacity after 15 years as a professional cricketer.

"There are a few things in the fire," he said. "There is potential of a school job, I want to remain close to cricket. It's my love and passion so definitely in and around the game in some capacity."