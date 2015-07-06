Scotland's Richie Berrington batters Namibia in Edinburgh

Berrington was Scotland's top scorer

ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier 2015 warm-up match, Grange Namibia: 127 for 8 after 20 overs Van Schoor 42, Baird 32, Main 2-9 Scotland: 130 for 4 after 16.2 overs Berrington 61, Coetzer 28, Klazinga 2-23 Match scorecard

Scotland warmed up for the World Twenty20 Qualfier with a six-wicket victory over Namibia.

Namibia finished their 20 overs on 127 for eight, but Richie Berrington's 61 not out helped the Scots to 130 for four in the 17th over at the Grange.

Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask and Gavin Main each took two wickets for the hosts in Edinburgh - the latter for the loss of only nine runs.

Co-hosts Scotland complete their warm-up when they face Jersey on Tuesday.

Raymond van Schoor (42) was Namibia's top scorer, but opener Stephan Baird (32) and Jaen Kotze (21) were the only others to reach double figures.

Scotland looked to be in trouble when George Munsey got them off the mark with a four but was then bowled before adding to his score.

Craig Wallace (14) and Leask (six) were also gone before the end of the fourth over.

However, Berrington struck four sixes to sweep Scotland to victory with the help of Kyle Coetzer (28) and Preston Mommsen (15 not out).

The 14-team qualifying tournament for next year's World Twenty20 is taking place from 9 July to 26 July in Scotland and Ireland.

The top six sides from that will join the 10 ICC full members for the 2016 World Twenty20 which is being hosted by India.