County Championship: Durham wrap up 178-run win over Sussex

Scott Borthwick has one England Test cap

LV= County Championship Division One, Arundel Durham 301 & 413: Muchall 115, Hastings 91; Magoffin 5-89 Sussex 201 & 335: Wells 108, Brown 60; Borthwick 4-46 Durham beat Sussex by 178 runs Durham 22 pts, Sussex 4 pts Match scorecard

County Championship Division One leaders Durham completed a resounding 178-run win over Sussex at Arundel.

Set a target of 514 to win, Sussex looked as though they may salvage a result as they progressed from their overnight 114-2 to 242-4 thanks to Luke Wells' first century of the season.

But once Wells fell for 108, a collapse followed as the hosts lost six wickets for 93 runs to be bowled out for 335.

Off-spinner Scott Borthwick starred with the ball as he took 4-46.

Sussex started the final day knowing they would have to chase the biggest-ever total to win a County Championship game, surpassing Middlesex's 502-6 in 1925, or bat three sessions to rescue a draw.

It's the second innings that matters... Durham have now scored more runs in their second innings than their first in five consecutive County Championship matches v Sussex - 301 & 413 - won by 178 runs v Somerset - 189 & 314 - won by 120 runs v Worcestershire - 198 & 318-4 - won by six wickets v Warwickshire - 185 & 327 - lost by eight wickets v Nottinghamshire - 163 & 261-4 - won by six wickets

That task became even more difficult when captain Ed Joyce and Chris Nash were both dismissed inside the first hour, but Wells and Luke Wright steadied things to see them through to lunch.

Shortly before the interval, 24-year-old Wells brought up his ninth first-class century off 216 balls - a knock which included 18 boundaries and a number of magnificent straight drives.

However, once he edged Ryan Pringle to Paul Collingwood at slip, and Wright followed him back to the pavilion four balls later one short of his half-century, the rest of the lower order folded as Sussex slumped to 271-9.

Ben Brown and Tim Linley delayed the inevitable with a last-wicket stand of 64 before Borthwick trapped Brown lbw for 60 to give Durham their sixth win in eight matches.

Sussex meanwhile have lost five out of their last six games.

Durham all-rounder Scott Borthwick told BBC Newcastle:

"We knew it was going to be hard work today. Judging by the pitch yesterday it definitely got easier to bat.

"Early wickets this morning helped and then it started to spin, so after lunch me and Ryan [Pringle] did a good job. I thought it was a fantastic team effort.

I've always said I much prefer getting four-fors and five-fors than runs. I still think of myself as a leggy so it was nice to get through some overs today and pick up some wickets and win the game for the lads."

Sussex captain Ed Joyce:

"The wicket was the flattest it's been on the last afternoon, but we had a bit of a wobble after lunch when we lost four wickets quickly and that finished us off really.

"Losing Ajmal Shahzad on the first morning to injury did not help because if we'd had him I think we would have been chasing far less than 514.

"Something like 300 would have been easily gettable, and we expected batting to be at its easiest in the last innings.

"We have lost five games, but I feel in every one of them we've had chances to win."