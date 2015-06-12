West Indies v Australia: Steve Smith hits century in Jamaica

Steve Smith averages 77.04 since hitting his first Test century

Second Test, Jamaica (day one): Australia 258-4 (90 overs) v West Indies: Smith 135*; Taylor 3-18 Scorecard

Steve Smith hit his fifth century in six Tests as Australia reached 258-4 on the opening day of the final Test against West Indies in Jamaica.

After Jerome Taylor struck twice in his first three overs without conceding a run, Smith (135 not out) shared 118 in 34 overs with Michael Clarke (47).

Smith is the only man to hit more than 2,000 Test runs in the past two years.

Australia, who won the first Test by nine wickets, next play England in the first Ashes Test in Cardiff on 8 July.

Having arrived at the crease in the first over of the match when David Warner fended to third slip, Smith completed his ninth century in his 28th Test.

"The ball was swinging around a little bit, a bit of seam on it. It was quite hard initially and then it got easier as the day went on," the 26-year-old said.

Smith recorded his maiden Test hundred against England at The Oval in August 2013, the start of a run that has seen him score 1,849 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 77.04.

"For the last 12 months I've been nice and patient, let the bowlers get in areas where I want them to bowl and picked them off," he said. "It worked well again."