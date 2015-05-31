County Championship: Michael Klinger knock turns it round

Michael Klinger
Michael Klinger was playing in his first County Championship jmatch of the season
LV= County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day one)
Gloucestershire 251-6: Klinger 93; Taylor 3-64
Derbyshire: Yet to bat
Derbyshire 2 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt
Michael Klinger's knock of 93 rescued Gloucestershire's innings after a poor start against Derbyshire on day one at the County Ground.

After losing the toss, the visitors fell to 49-2 when openers Chris Dent and Will Tavare were dismissed.

Tom Taylor (3-64) seized the initiative to leave Gloucestershire struggling as they were reduced to 119-5.

But Klinger and Jack Taylor (58) put on a 92-run seventh-wicket stand to help Gloucestershire end the day on 251-6.

Former Essex paceman Tony Palladino's two scalps for Derbyshire took him past a career haul of of 300 first-class wickets.

Gloucestershire batsman Jack Taylor:

"I'd say it's a pretty even position. We're quite happy where we're at, but there's still a bit in the pitch.

"We've got to get through the first half an hour in the morning and score as many runs as possible."

Derbyshire bowler Tony Palladino:

"I was happy to reach a little milestone but wasn't really happy with the way I bowled. I'll have a lot better days

"I was quite pumped up and running in too fast. I'm normally quite a calm bowler but that was one of the worst first spells I've bowled for Derbyshire."

