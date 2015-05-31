County Championship: Michael Klinger knock turns it round
-
- From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day one)
|Gloucestershire 251-6: Klinger 93; Taylor 3-64
|Derbyshire: Yet to bat
|Derbyshire 2 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt
|Match scorecard
Michael Klinger's knock of 93 rescued Gloucestershire's innings after a poor start against Derbyshire on day one at the County Ground.
After losing the toss, the visitors fell to 49-2 when openers Chris Dent and Will Tavare were dismissed.
Tom Taylor (3-64) seized the initiative to leave Gloucestershire struggling as they were reduced to 119-5.
But Klinger and Jack Taylor (58) put on a 92-run seventh-wicket stand to help Gloucestershire end the day on 251-6.
Former Essex paceman Tony Palladino's two scalps for Derbyshire took him past a career haul of of 300 first-class wickets.
Gloucestershire batsman Jack Taylor:
"I'd say it's a pretty even position. We're quite happy where we're at, but there's still a bit in the pitch.
"We've got to get through the first half an hour in the morning and score as many runs as possible."
Derbyshire bowler Tony Palladino:
"I was happy to reach a little milestone but wasn't really happy with the way I bowled. I'll have a lot better days
"I was quite pumped up and running in too fast. I'm normally quite a calm bowler but that was one of the worst first spells I've bowled for Derbyshire."