Kevin Pietersen: Strauss, Vaughan & Harrison - 31 hours in saga

Pietersen is to return to the Indian Premier League on Friday

Andrew Strauss has confirmed Kevin Pietersen will not be considered for selection by England, a day after the batsman scored a triple century for Surrey.

Here is how the story unfolded.

Monday

13:07 BST - Pietersen, batting for Surrey against Leicestershire, moves to his first County Championship hundred since August 2013.

Pietersen scored 299 runs on day two of Surrey's match against Leicestershire

17:25 - Pietersen piles on the runs, moving past his highest first-class score of 254 not out.

17:57 - He hits Jigar Naik for six to become the first man to score a County Championship triple century since 2011. Ends the day on 326 not out.

19:00 - Confirms to the BBC that he will meet England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director Andrew Strauss and chief executive Tom Harrison on Monday night.

Pietersen posted a picture of himself on the way to meet Strauss and Harrison on Instagram

22:01 - BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew reports Pietersen has been told he will not play for England again.

Tuesday

11:00 - Strauss confirms Pietersen will not be selected this summer, but states his former team-mate is not barred from playing for England. The England director of cricket says there is a "trust issue" between the ECB and Pietersen.

11:23 - Surrey lose their final wicket to leave Pietersen 355 not out, the highest County Championship score for 21 years and the 30th biggest individual score in first-class history.

Pietersen ran out of partners when two runs short of the Surrey record score of 357 not out

11:30 - Reports emerge that Strauss offered Pietersen a role as an advisor to England's limited-overs teams - a role that Pietersen declined.

17:00 - Former England captain Michael Vaughan tells the BBC that Pietersen has been "misled" by the ECB.

19:41 - Pietersen's column in the Telegraph is published, with the batsman labelling the ECB "deceitful".

20:18 - Vaughan tells BBC Radio 5 live that he would have wanted the option of selecting Pietersen had he taken the director of cricket role.