Kevin Pietersen: Strauss, Vaughan & Harrison - 31 hours in saga

  • From the section Cricket
Kevin Pietersen
Pietersen is to return to the Indian Premier League on Friday

Andrew Strauss has confirmed Kevin Pietersen will not be considered for selection by England, a day after the batsman scored a triple century for Surrey.

Here is how the story unfolded.

Monday

13:07 BST - Pietersen, batting for Surrey against Leicestershire, moves to his first County Championship hundred since August 2013.

Kevin Pietersen
Pietersen scored 299 runs on day two of Surrey's match against Leicestershire

17:25 - Pietersen piles on the runs, moving past his highest first-class score of 254 not out.

17:57 - He hits Jigar Naik for six to become the first man to score a County Championship triple century since 2011. Ends the day on 326 not out.

19:00 - Confirms to the BBC that he will meet England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director Andrew Strauss and chief executive Tom Harrison on Monday night.

Kevin Pietersen
Pietersen posted a picture of himself on the way to meet Strauss and Harrison on Instagram

22:01 - BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew reports Pietersen has been told he will not play for England again.

Aggers tweet

Tuesday

11:00 - Strauss confirms Pietersen will not be selected this summer, but states his former team-mate is not barred from playing for England. The England director of cricket says there is a "trust issue" between the ECB and Pietersen.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Kevin Pietersen: Andrew Strauss says there is no trust from ECB

11:23 - Surrey lose their final wicket to leave Pietersen 355 not out, the highest County Championship score for 21 years and the 30th biggest individual score in first-class history.

Kevin Pietersen
Pietersen ran out of partners when two runs short of the Surrey record score of 357 not out

11:30 - Reports emerge that Strauss offered Pietersen a role as an advisor to England's limited-overs teams - a role that Pietersen declined.

17:00 - Former England captain Michael Vaughan tells the BBC that Pietersen has been "misled" by the ECB.

19:41 - Pietersen's column in the Telegraph is published, with the batsman labelling the ECB "deceitful".

Kevin Pietersen tweet

20:18 - Vaughan tells BBC Radio 5 live that he would have wanted the option of selecting Pietersen had he taken the director of cricket role.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired