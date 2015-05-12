Kevin Pietersen: Surrey star makes 355 not out against Leicestershire

Kevin Pietersen's innings against Leicestershire lasted 450 minutes and he faced 396 balls in total

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Kia Oval (day three) Leicestershire 292 & 310-5: Eckersley 118; Ansari 3-84 Surrey 557: Pietersen 355no; Raine 4-124 Leicestershire lead by 45 runs Leicestershire 4 pts, Surrey 8 pts Match scorecard

Kevin Pietersen fell short of the highest-ever score for Surrey when he was left on 355 not out against Leicestershire at The Oval.

They were all out for 557 when last man Matt Dunn was caught behind, denying Pietersen the chance to beat Bobby Abel's unbeaten 357 in 1899.

His score was the highest in a Championship innings since Brian Lara's world record 501 not out in 1994.

Ned Eckersley hit 118 as Leicestershire reached 310-5 at stumps on day three.

The visitors will take a 45-run lead into the final day of a match dominated by Pietersen's maiden triple century.

Highest County Championship scores 501no: B Lara, Warwickshire v Durham, 1994 357no: B Abel, Surrey v Somerset, 1899 424: A MacLaren, Lancashire v Somerset, 1895 355no: K Pietersen, Surrey v Leicestershire, 2015 405no: G Hick, Worcestershire v Somerset, 1988 344no: M Goodwin, Glamorgan v Somerset, 2009 366: N Fairbrother, Lancashire v Surrey, 1990 343no: P Perrin, Essex v Derbyshire, 1904

The 34-year-old walked out to the middle at virtually the same time as new national director of cricket Andrew Strauss was telling a news conference that he would not be considered for an England Test recall this summer.

He picked up five runs from the opening over of the day bowled by Ben Raine and, having been dropped four times on the second day, then had a moment of good fortune when inside-edged by a wide ball from Rob Taylor to the boundary.

The South Africa-born batsman reached the highest Championship score of the 21st century when he went past Murray Goodwin's 344 not out for Glamorgan in 2009.

He added a rare five to his score when he went for a quick single and Taylor's throw at the stumps ricocheted away to the rope and then in the next over deposited Raine over long off for six.

It put him only one short of the record for sixes in a Championship innings, jointly held by Andrew Symonds and Graham Napier, but was to be the last of his innings.

Pietersen hit Taylor for four to bring up his 350 off 389 balls, but Dunn fell to Raine (4-124) in the next over, ending their 10th-wicket stand of 139 - but with Surrey 265 runs ahead.

Coming in at three for Leicestershire, who lost first-innings centurion Lewis Hill without scoring, Eckersley reached his century off 132 balls and was ably supported by Angus Robson (55), with whom he put on 161 for the second wicket.