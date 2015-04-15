John Mooney to captain Ireland A side against MCC at Lord's

John Mooney is one of 10 senior capped players in the Ireland squad

John Mooney will captain an Ireland A side against the MCC at Lord's next week, with five of Ireland's World Cup squad named in the panel for the game.

North West captain Andy McBrine, his Warriors team-mate Stuart Thompson and pace bowlers, Craig Young and Peter Chase, are also included for the match.

Graeme McCarter is also named, along with CIYMS opener Chris Dougherty, Stuart Poynter and Eddie Richardson.

Waringstown leg spinner Greg Thompson comes in after a seven-year absence.

Thompson has not played an international since 2008, when he won the last of his 14 senior caps.

The 27-year-old became the youngest debutant for Ireland when he was just 16 against the MCC at Limavady in 2004.

Completing the squad for the 21 April fixture is Northern Knights player Lee Nelson and David Rankin, brother of former Ireland international Boyd.

Ireland A squad: John Mooney (capt) (North County), Peter Chase (Malahide), Chris Dougherty (CIYMS), Andrew McBrine (Donemana), Graeme McCarter (Coleraine), Lee Nelson (Waringstown), Stuart Poynter (Durham), David Rankin (Bready), Eddie Richardson (North County), Greg Thompson (Waringstown), Stuart Thompson (Eglinton), Craig Young (Bready).