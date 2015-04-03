Barney Gibson: Youngest first-class cricketer retires, aged 19

Barney Gibson was just 15 years and 27 days old when he made his Yorkshire debut - his only appearance

The youngest cricketer to play in a first-class match in England has retired from the sport, aged 19.

Yorkshire Academy player Barney Gibson cancelled his contract with the county to pursue other career opportunities.

Wicketkeeper Gibson was just 15 years and 27 days old when he made his debut against Durham University in April 2011, his only appearance for the side.

He was given special dispensation from school to miss his science, maths and religious education lessons to play.

Gibson played football at the Leeds United academy before switching to cricket

Previously, he had spent four years with the academy of Championship football side Leeds United as a goalkeeper before turning to cricket.

"This was a difficult decision to make," said Gibson.

"I would like to thank the players and staff at Yorkshire for their support. I have been involved with the club since I was 11 and I feel that now is the right time for me to look at a career change."

The county's director of cricket development Ian Dews added: "Everyone at the club wishes Barney well.

"It is very much his decision. We hope that the next chapter in his life is very successful."

