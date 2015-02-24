Luke Wright replaces Ed Joyce as Sussex's T20 Blast captain

Wright has significant T20 experience

Luke Wright will replace Ed Joyce as Sussex captain for this season's T20 Blast, the club have announced.

Wright, 29, has played more than 50 times for England in T20 cricket.

Last season, he hit 601 runs for the Sharks in the T20 Blast, including 153 not out from 66 balls against Essex.

The change of skipper "will allow Ed Joyce to recharge his batteries mentally in what is a busy period of the summer", according to Sussex manager Mark Robinson.

Joyce, 36, is currently playing for Ireland in the World Cup and has been nursing an ongoing hip problem. He will remain club captain.

Wright said: "It is a huge honour to captain the T20 team for this great club and the club I love.

"I am really excited about putting my stamp on the T20 side and hopefully get Sussex back to where we should be, which is competing for trophies.

"We made some exciting new signings this winter and there are some very talented younger players really improving, so I am very excited about what this season could bring."