Liam Gough: Darren Gough's son among Essex trialists

Liam Gough played three games for the Essex Second XI last year, making a top score of 81 against Leicestershire

Liam Gough, the son of former England pace bowler Darren, is one of three trialists to join Essex.

The 20-year-old batsman will be on the staff until the end of May, having previously played for the Essex Second XI and MCC Young Cricketers team.

Gough will be registered to play for the first team for the opening two months of the season.

Spinner Aron Nijjar and wicketkeeper Saf Imtiaz, both Essex Academy graduates, are the other two on trial.

Gough's father Darren took 467 wickets for England in all forms of the game.

The fast bowler spent three years with Essex between 2004 and 2007, but spent most of his career with current County Champions Yorkshire.

He also won BBC TV's Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.