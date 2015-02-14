Scotland's Cricket World Cup team - who are they?
- From the section Cricket
The words 'Scotland' and 'World Cup' do not go together as often as we would like these days.
But, on Monday, the Scottish international cricket team will play at the 2015 cricket showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.
Of the 14 teams in this World Cup tournament, Grant Bradburn's men are probably rated with the least chance of making any progress.
New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia lie in wait in Pool A.
A few shoots of promise have been sprouting recently in the Scots' camp and perhaps this team can do what the national team has never done before....
...win a game at a World Cup.
Here are the men that will be trying to do it....
Head coach - Grant Bradburn, 48
- Former bowler
- Played in seven Tests for New Zealand
- Appointed in April 2014
- Replaced Pete Steindl
- Born in Hamilton, New Zealand
Assistant coach - Craig Wright, 40
- Former bowler
- Captained Scotland a record 107 times
- Played at 2007 World Cup
- Born in Paisley
Captain - Preston Mommsen, 27
- Batsman
- 2014 ICC Associate and Affiliate Player of the Year
- Born in Durban, South Africa
- Played with Leicestershire in 2012
- Made Scotland debut v Netherlands in 2010
Vice-captain - Kyle Coetzer, 30
- Batsman
- Made Scotland debut in 2003
- Born in Aberdeen
- Plays for Northants
- Captained Scotland May 2013 - September 2014
Richie Berrington, 27
- All-rounder
- Scored 101 in ODI v Ireland in 2014
- Scored 100 in T20 international v Bangladesh in 2012
- Born in Pretoria, South Africa
Freddie Coleman, 23
- Batsman
- Picked for Scotland senior team at 17-years-old
- Plays for Warwickshire
- Born in Edinburgh
Matt Cross, 22
- Wicket-keeper & batsman
- Former Scotland under-19 vice-captain
- Plays for Nottinghamshire
- Born in Aberdeen
- Made Scotland debut v Hampshire in 2013
Josh Davey, 24
- All-rounder
- Holds best Scottish ODI bowling record
- Has signed for Somerset
- Formerly of Middlesex
- Born in Aberdeenshire
Ally Evans, 26
- Bowler
- Made Scotland debut v Canada in 2009
- Played with Derbyshire in 2012-13
- Born in Tunbridge Wells, England
- 6ft 5in tall
Hamish Gardner, 23
- Batsman
- Born in Brisbane, Australia
- Scored maiden ODI half-century v Ireland in 2014
- Qualifies for Scotland through his mother
Majid Haq, 32
- Bowler
- Scotland's most capped player
- Scotland's oldest player
- Needs one wicket to become Scotland's highest wicket-taker
- Born in Paisley
Michael Leask, 24
- All-rounder
- Scored 42 off 16 balls in an ODI against England in 2014
- Represented Scotland at all youth levels
- Born in Aberdeen
Matt Machan, 23
- Batsman
- Scored 103 v Ireland in a World Cup warm-up match
- Plays for Sussex
- Born in Brighton, England
- Qualifies for Scotland through Glasgow-born mother
Calum MacLeod, 26
- Batsman
- Scored 175 v Canada in a World Cup qualifying match
- Plays for Durham
- Made Scotland debut v UAE in 2007
- Born in Glasgow
Safyaan Sharif, 23
- Bowler
- Made Scotland debut v Netherlands in 2011
- Took 14 wickets during World Cup qualifying tournament
- Born in Huddersfield, England
Rob Taylor, 25
- All-rounder
- Made 46 from 37 balls in crucial World Cup qualifier v Kenya
- Plays for Leicestershire
- Born in Northampton, England
- Has a degree in sports management
Iain Wardlaw, 29
- Bowler
- Made Scotland debut v Afghanistan in 2013
- Plays for Yorkshire
- Born in Dewsbury, England