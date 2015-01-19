England's Joe Root denies ODI defeat will 'reopen old scars'

"It was great," Root said of Andrew Flintoff's appearance at an England training session

Triangular series: England v India Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane Date: 20 January Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England batsman Joe Root says the side's one-day international defeat by Australia will not reopen old scars.

England were thrashed 5-0 in the 2013-14 Ashes down under and lost the follow-up ODI series 4-1 to Australia.

Their return to Australia brought another ODI defeat by the hosts on Friday and home paceman Mitchell Starc hoped it "reopened a few scars".

"We've got a completely different make-up to our side now so it's not really fair to say that," Root told BBC Sport.

"Their job is to try and make it as uncomfortable for us as possible, and if he feels that's the way they want to do that then fine."

England are playing in a tri-series against Australia and India, with a game against the latter on Tuesday following their defeat by the hosts in the opener.

Root, 24, said the side had a "a massive point to prove" against India as he welcomed former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's involvement in a training session ahead of the match.

Root was punched by Warner in a bar in Birmingham in 2013

Flintoff is in Australia having played for Brisbane Heat in the Twenty20 Big Bash league.

Rood said: "To get the opportunity to have your heroes around and learn from guys that have been big characters in the dressing room, and been fantastic players for such a long period of time, it's great to get their experience and chat to them about the game."

Meanwhile, Australia batsman David Warner was fined 50% of his match fee after a confrontation with India's Rohit Sharma during a match between their two sides on Sunday.

In the wake of the row, former New Zealand batsman Martin Crowe suggested bringing a red and yellow card system into cricket.

Root, who was punched by Warner in a incident in a Birmingham bar in 2013, gave his support to the idea.

He said: "At the minute, people aren't happy with the way people are holding themselves on the field and if that is going to sort it out then why not?

"You are out there to either score runs or take wickets, if that is not your main focus then you are not doing your team a full service."