Steve Harmison: Kevin Pietersen has no chance of England recall
Kevin Pietersen does not have "a cat in hell's chance" of an England recall, according to Steve Harmison.
Pietersen was sacked by England in February 2014 following the 5-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.
But the batsman has since said he has not given up hope of a return, and suggested that one-day captain Eoin Morgan wanted him in the team.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, ex-England bowler Harmison said he believed "the ship has sailed".
Harmison added: "I would be very, very surprised if Kevin gets anywhere near the England cricket team again.
"Even though I think the world of Kevin and he is a fantastic player - he can start making noises and scoring runs but the reality is there is too many people involved with this decision to sack Kevin.
"I think a lot of people would like Kevin Pietersen to be in an England dressing room, [but] the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] have not wanted Kevin for a while."
Pietersen said while commentating on the Australian Big Bash Twenty20 on Monday: "I know that the current [one-day] captain would love to have me in the England team."
He added: "I want to play for England. I honestly believe I am batting as well as I have ever batted at the moment."
Harmison criticised Pietersen's reference to Morgan, saying: "I think he has been a bit naughty to his friend here in Eoin Morgan."
At the time of Pietersen's sacking, ECB managing director Paul Downton said: "The time is right to rebuild not only the team but also the team ethic."
Pietersen subsequently accused former England team-mates in his autobiography of creating a "bullying culture".