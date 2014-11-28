Wayne White: Lancashire all-rounder joins Derbyshire

  • From the section Cricket
Wayne White
Wayne White took one wicket in his four County Championship matches for Lancashire last season

Derbyshire have re-signed Wayne White on a one-year deal from Lancashire.

The all-rounder, 29, was released by Lancashire with a year remaining on his contract, having played just 10 first-class matches for the Red Rose since arriving from Leicestershire in 2013.

Derby-born White, who began his career with his home county in 2005, returned to the club on loan last season.

"Wayne is a talented home-grown player," elite performance director Graeme Welch told the club website.

"He's a player who will strengthen our bowling unit and now has a golden chance to really fulfil his potential back at his home county."

White played 11 first-class matches for Derbyshire before joining East Midlands neighbours Leicestershire in 2008.

In total he has played 76 first-class matches, taking 166 wickets and scoring 2,511 runs.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired