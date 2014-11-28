Phillip Hughes: Fans and players post cricket bat photos on Twitter

The New Zealand cricket team paid tribute before the resumption of their Test match against Pakistan

Cricket fans and players have been using their bats to pay tribute to Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes.

The 25-year-old died on Thursday, two days after being struck in the neck during a domestic match in Australia.

Thousands of people have posted photographs on Twitter, using hashtags #putoutyourbats and #putyourbatsout.

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland said: "People are putting bats in their back yard and in their front window. We thank them for that."

The idea has captured the imagination, with professional players and amateurs joining in as a mark of respect.

Pakistan also paid their respects before the start of play against New Zealand at Sharjah

The England team honoured their former Ashes rival by placing their bats outside their dressing room in Sri Lanka

The Australian Cricketers' Association posted 10 bats in their tribute picture

Hughes's Australia team-mate David Warner posted this picture on Instagram

Ex-Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and his family paid their tribute

Graeme Swann paid tribute with a bat with which he made 63 not out - the same score Hughes was on when he was struck

England batsman Jonathan Trott also posted a picture on Twitter in memory of Hughes

Tributes came from a variety of sports, with Australia's rugby union team among those paying their respects

Cardiff City FC paid tribute prior to their press conference

Former Australia and Worcestershire batsman Tom Moody displayed three cricket bats

Ex-Australia international Dean Jones with his bat and baggy green cap, guarded by his dog Norman

Former England captain Michael Vaughan included an England cap in his picture

Google joined the tributes on their Australian site

"A single cricket bat at the entrance to the SCG. The writing on the bat says "63no Forever". #putoutyourbats" - Sydney's Today Show's Chris Urquhart

Paul D Taylor, from Sydney, is believed to have started the Twitter trend

Cricket fan Chris Biddiscombe wrote on Twitter that his seven-year-old son had taken this picture

Fans from around the world paid their respects. This picture is from James Williams

Billy Bragg: "Not a cricket player, so don't have a bat, but shocked and sad to hear of the death of Phil Hughes #putoutyourbats"