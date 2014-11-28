Phillip Hughes: Fans and players post cricket bat photos on Twitter

New Zealand cricket team's bats
The New Zealand cricket team paid tribute before the resumption of their Test match against Pakistan

Cricket fans and players have been using their bats to pay tribute to Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes.

The 25-year-old died on Thursday, two days after being struck in the neck during a domestic match in Australia.

Thousands of people have posted photographs on Twitter, using hashtags #putoutyourbats and #putyourbatsout.

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland said: "People are putting bats in their back yard and in their front window. We thank them for that."

The idea has captured the imagination, with professional players and amateurs joining in as a mark of respect.

Pakistan cricket team's bats
Pakistan also paid their respects before the start of play against New Zealand at Sharjah
England cricket team's bats
The England team honoured their former Ashes rival by placing their bats outside their dressing room in Sri Lanka
Australian Cricketers Association
The Australian Cricketers' Association posted 10 bats in their tribute picture
David Warner's bat
Hughes's Australia team-mate David Warner posted this picture on Instagram
Adam Gilchrist
Ex-Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and his family paid their tribute
Graeme Swann's cricket bat
Graeme Swann paid tribute with a bat with which he made 63 not out - the same score Hughes was on when he was struck
Jonathan Trott
England batsman Jonathan Trott also posted a picture on Twitter in memory of Hughes
Australia rugby union
Tributes came from a variety of sports, with Australia's rugby union team among those paying their respects
Cardiff City put their bat out
Cardiff City FC paid tribute prior to their press conference
Tom Moody
Former Australia and Worcestershire batsman Tom Moody displayed three cricket bats
Dean Jones
Ex-Australia international Dean Jones with his bat and baggy green cap, guarded by his dog Norman
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan included an England cap in his picture
Google Australia homepage
Google joined the tributes on their Australian site
Chris Urquhart
"A single cricket bat at the entrance to the SCG. The writing on the bat says "63no Forever". #putoutyourbats" - Sydney's Today Show's Chris Urquhart
Paul D Taylor
Paul D Taylor, from Sydney, is believed to have started the Twitter trend
Chris Biddiscombe
Cricket fan Chris Biddiscombe wrote on Twitter that his seven-year-old son had taken this picture
James Williams
Fans from around the world paid their respects. This picture is from James Williams
Billy Bragg
Billy Bragg: "Not a cricket player, so don't have a bat, but shocked and sad to hear of the death of Phil Hughes #putoutyourbats"
Patrick Wright
This message sums up the feelings of thousands of cricket fans

