BBC Sport - Phil Hughes: Alastair Cook in 'shock' over injury news
Cook in 'shock' over Hughes injury
- From the section Cricket
England captain Alastair Cook says he is in "shock" at the news of the injury suffered by Australian batsman Phil Hughes.
Hughes, 25, is in a critical condition after being hit by a bouncer at the Sydney Cricket Ground while batting for South Australia.
Cook says the "thought and prayers" of the England team are with Hughes and his family.
