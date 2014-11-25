BBC Sport - Phil Hughes: Alastair Cook in 'shock' over injury news

Cook in 'shock' over Hughes injury

England captain Alastair Cook says he is in "shock" at the news of the injury suffered by Australian batsman Phil Hughes.

Hughes, 25, is in a critical condition after being hit by a bouncer at the Sydney Cricket Ground while batting for South Australia.

Cook says the "thought and prayers" of the England team are with Hughes and his family.

Cook in 'shock' over Hughes injury

