World Cup: England need change in ODI mentality - Andrew Strauss

Former captain Andrew Strauss believes England have been "too fearful" to succeed in one-day internationals.

England have been widely accused of playing an old-fashioned style of 50-over cricket, scoring too slowly in comparison with leading nations.

Strauss told BBC Sport: "I think the England players, even throughout my time, have played too fearfully.

"They've been far too fearful of getting out. And you can't make 400 if you've got that kind of attitude."

Strauss, who played 100 Tests and 127 ODIs for England, added: "I would argue it's not the strategy that is wrong; it's that players haven't actually played well enough.

"And it's very hard to score 400 in a ODIs if you're not confident."

He says England's planned preparations for the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand look the "perfect scenario" on paper - but only if England improve.

Strauss retired from all forms of the game in August 2012

They play seven ODIs in Sri Lanka and then a tri-series with Australia and India before they start the World Cup in February.

''You've got the whole squad together, you're away from home, you're living and breathing one-day cricket for an extended period of time," the 37-year-old added.

"But they've got to find a way of winning that series in Sri Lanka to get some confidence. Ultimately in our one-day cricket we haven't played well for 12 months or so and they need to reconnect with winning ways prior to arriving on Australian soil.

"The real danger of this is they're playing against three very good one-day sides, and if they don't get on a bit of a roll and start winning then confidence could be eroded rather than enhanced before the World Cup."

Strauss believes captain Alastair Cook, in particular, will benefit from being able to focus purely on 50-over cricket for several months.

England in Sri Lanka Date Game Venue 21 November ODI v Sri Lanka A Colombo 23 November ODI v Sri Lanka A Colombo 26 November 1st ODI Colombo 29 November 2nd ODI Colombo 3 December 3rd ODI Hambantota 7 December 4th ODI Colombo 10 December 5th ODI Pallekelle 13 December 6th ODI Pallekelle 16 December 7th ODI Colombo

But he warns the pressure on him will only grow if he doesn't score well at the top of the order.

"Cook seems to have been trying to prove himself pretty much non-stop since he took over as captain," Strauss said.

"One-day cricket is difficult for him because he's more of an old-fashioned one-day player.

"But when he's played well he's scored quickly and he's led by example. Now he needs to do that again for the next six months because that sets the platform.

"Bearing in mind this is his one shot of playing and captaining in a World Cup he'll be incredibly motivated and he'll have all his focus on that."

Strauss says he hopes to expand his own horizons in the future and will not work solely as a commentator and pundit. He is currently completing his coaching qualifications and remains keen to guide the future of the game as an administrator.

As for a potential future as a politician in the House of Commons, Strauss appeared to rule out standing as an MP.

"Not in the short term, no," he said before adding, when pressed: "Not even in the long term I don't think."