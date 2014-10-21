Rob Key: Kent reappoint ex-England batsman as captain

Key scored 384 runs at an average of 34.91 in the T20 Blast this year

Kent have announced experienced batsman Rob Key will remain as captain for the 2015 season.

The 35-year-old will head into his ninth season as skipper at Canterbury, having lead the side between 2006 and 2012 and then returning to the role last year, replacing James Tredwell.

"I am delighted to be reappointed captain," Key told the club website.

"It is an honour to lead the club at such an exciting time on and off the field."

He added: "The young lads coming through our academy are playing an increasing role and it's great to see Adam Riley and Sam Billings get England recognition this winter."

Kent chairman of cricket Graham Johnson said that Key, who made his first-class debut for Kent in 1998, was a "stand-out captain".

"This year has shown the potential of our talented, largely home-grown squad," Johnson said.

"I know Rob is keen that the potential is developed to a higher level in 2015 and there was unanimity in the decision to ask him to lead that development.

"He is very aware of all aspects of the club and is conscious of a rising expectation from all who follow Kent, having seen the possibilities in 2014."