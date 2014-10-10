Kevin Pietersen: Matthew Hoggard sorted differences 'over a beer'

Hoggard believes Pietersen's allegation's of bullying in the England camp are exaggerated

Former England seamer Matthew Hoggard said team-mate Kevin Pietersen's behaviour "grated" on him during the 2006-07 Ashes tour of Australia.

Pietersen, who was dropped by England in February, this week claimed there was a "bullying culture" in the team.

Hoggard, 37, told BBC Radio 5 live: "Some things were annoying me and I wanted to get it out in the open.

"I sat down with him for a beer in a bar in Perth. It was nothing nasty, just a talk between two team-mates."

The England and Wales Cricket Board this week denied that a leaked document listing Pietersen's alleged misdemeanours was a dossier on the batsman's behaviour during England's 5-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia in 2013-14.

Matthew Hoggard Born 31 December 31, 1976, Leeds Took 248 wickets in 67 Tests Test debut v West Indies at Lord's, 2000 England's ninth most successful Test bowler

Hoggard said of the 2006-07 tour, which also ended in a 5-0 defeat: "Pietersen was doing things I did not like.

"He was very professional in the way he trained and got himself ready to play but he could have done more for the team.

"He was doing personal and work stuff in the dressing room which could have been done in private, like how much he was earning. It grated on me.

"But we sat down and he was brilliant. We came away with a better understanding of each other.

"It was very beneficial for me and for him."

Pietersen's views on the England set-up On former coach Andy Flower: "He built a regime, he didn't build a team. I've told him this before. I told him during his coaching reign." On senior players such as James Anderson and Stuart Broad: "The bowlers were given so much power. But these guys ran the dressing room." On learning of a parody Twitter account of him: "I got told by a senior player that the account was being run from inside our dressing room. I was completely broken, absolutely finished, mentally shot."

Pietersen accused England bowlers Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Graeme Swann of running an "exclusive club" that ran the dressing room, demanding apologies from team-mates who made mistakes in the field.

Hoggard, England's ninth most successful Test bowler with 248 wickets, said Pietersen's bullying claims were exaggerated and that he never witnessed bullying in his 67 Tests.

"It can be intimidating when you are trying your best and you don't want to mis-field or get abuse," said former Yorkshire and Leicestershire bowler Hoggard.

"But you are playing international sport. You are one of the 11 best players in the country and expectations should be high.

"So there are two ways of looking at it. I've not see it to the extent of bullying.

"You have to perform under pressure and it's not bullying if you lose your rag with a fielder.

"I've never seen any bowler demand an apology from a fielder."