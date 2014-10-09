Kieran Noema-Barnett: Gloucestershire sign all-rounder

Noema-Barnett played in Gloucestershire's second XI last month

Gloucestershire have confirmed the signing of all-rounder Kieran Noema-Barnett on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old New Zealander plays for Central Districts in his homeland but has a British passport, so is not classed as an overseas player.

He is a one-day specialist, having played in 45 List A and 63 Twenty20 matches, and featured in Gloucestershire's second XI last month.

"He is a fine all-rounder in all forms," said boss John Bracewell.

"He will strengthen and support our developing group with his leadership experience."

Noema-Barnett added: "It's a very exciting time for myself and the club and I can't wait to get involved with the lads and contribute to the team."