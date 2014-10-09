Kieran Noema-Barnett: Gloucestershire sign all-rounder

  • From the section Cricket
Kieran Noema-Barnett
Noema-Barnett played in Gloucestershire's second XI last month

Gloucestershire have confirmed the signing of all-rounder Kieran Noema-Barnett on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old New Zealander plays for Central Districts in his homeland but has a British passport, so is not classed as an overseas player.

He is a one-day specialist, having played in 45 List A and 63 Twenty20 matches, and featured in Gloucestershire's second XI last month.

"He is a fine all-rounder in all forms," said boss John Bracewell.

"He will strengthen and support our developing group with his leadership experience."

Noema-Barnett added: "It's a very exciting time for myself and the club and I can't wait to get involved with the lads and contribute to the team."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you