England Cricket name Tom Harrison as new chief executive

Tom Harrison first worked at the ECB between 2003 and 2006

Tom Harrison has been appointed as the new chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The 42-year-old will take up the role in January, replacing David Collier, who left the position last month after a 10-year tenure.

ECB chairman Giles Clarke said: "He was the unanimous choice of the interview panel, who were impressed with his energy and passion for the game.

"Tom has a proven track record of success in his career to date."

Harrison returns to the ECB having spent almost four years working in the organisation's marketing department.

The former Derbyshire cricketer said: "As a lifelong cricket fan, I feel extremely honoured and privileged to have been offered this opportunity.

"I am a passionate supporter of the game across all formats, at all levels, and I am genuinely excited by the substantial opportunities that the game has moving forward in this country."