Derbyshire v Worcestershire: Footitt haul keeps hosts on top

Mark Footitt has now taken 56 Championship wickets this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Derby Close, day two: Derbyshire 356, Worcestershire 221-6 Derbyshire 6pts, Worcestershire 4pts Match scorecard

Mark Footitt took four wickets to keep Derbyshire in a strong position against promotion-chasing Worcestershire.

Resuming on 323-8, the hosts were dismissed for 356 with Alex Hughes (74) adding one to his overnight score and Tony Palladino ending unbeaten on 38.

Charles Morris finished with 5-54 but Worcestershire then struggled in their reply, despite 67 from Daryl Mitchell.

Tom Fell made 70 but Footitt took 4-61, including two in three balls, as the visitors closed 135 behind on 221-6.

Derbyshire all-rounder Wayne White:

"Mark Footitt caught fire in that after-tea spell and any lead on that wicket will be good because there's plenty going on, up and down bounce and it looks to be getting more uneven so chasing anything over 250 might be a tricky task.

"It's good to get back in with the Derby lads and my home club. We had a few frustrating spells, plenty went past the bat but more importantly we kept it really tight and five wickets in that last session has set us up for tomorrow."

Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell said:

"With the overhead conditions, it did a bit more than yesterday and credit to Derbyshire, they bowled really well, put the ball in the right areas and made life very difficult for us.

"It was a case of survival, there wasn't much to feed off and Footitt bowled a fantastic first spell with pace and swing. We are obviously behind the game at the moment but hopefully we can get some runs in the morning and then try and bowl Derbyshire out cheaply."