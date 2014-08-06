One-Day Cup: Sussex ease to victory over Surrey at The Oval
|Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval
|Sussex 289-8 (50 overs) beat Surrey 253-9 (50 overs) by 36 runs
|Match scorecard
Sussex beat Surrey by 36 runs to secure their second One-Day Cup win in as many nights and move up to sixth in Group B.
After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Durham on Tuesday, Sussex posted 289-8 at The Oval.
Luke Wright (52), Ed Joyce (58) and Craig Cachopa (58) all scored half-centuries for the visitors.
Surrey fell well short, despite Tillakaratne Dilshan's 85, as Lewis Hatchett (3-44) and Chris Liddle (3-39) helped restrict the hosts to 253-9.