One-Day Cup: Trego smashes ton as Somerset beat Warwickshire

Trego has now scored five centuries in one-day cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Somerset 298-5 (50 overs) beat Warwickshire 181 (40.1 overs) by 117 runs Match scorecard

Somerset moved to the top of the One-Day Cup Group B with an emphatic 117-run win over Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

After Marcus Trescothick laid the platform with 41, Peter Trego (101) smashed four sixes in a 103-ball knock.

Colin Ingram made 47 and Tim Groenewald added 57 as the visitors posted 298-5.

Alfonso Thomas (3-30) and Groenewald (3-37) were the pick of the Somerset bowlers as the hosts were dismissed for 181, with Laurie Evans (50) top scoring on a miserable night for his side.

Warwickshire director of cricket Dougie Brown:

"We always want to be competing on all fronts and in the last few years have found that difficult.

"But his year we have got ourselves into that position going into the last few weeks and that's great credit to the players.

"I can't speak highly enough of the way they have gone about their business."