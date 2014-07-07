Sussex v Northants: Magoffin inspires collapse by visitors

Magoffin (right) has taken 44 Championship wickets so far this season at a cost of only 19.29 runs each

LV= County Championship Division One, BrightonandHoveJobs.com County Ground Close, day two: Sussex 405 v Northants 116 & 80-3 Sussex 7pts; Northants 2pts Match scorecard

Superb bowling by Steve Magoffin put Sussex firmly on course for victory against Northants on day two at Hove.

The Australian paceman took 5-12 as the visitors were skittled for 116 in 37.3 overs in reply to Sussex's 405 all out.

Home skipper Ed Joyce enforced the follow-on and Northants were 80-3 in their second innings at the close, still 209 runs in arrears.

Earlier, Luke Wright took his overnight 111 not out to 158 for Sussex before being caught off Andrew Hall (4-77).

The home side, next to bottom of the table and in urgent need of a victory, managed to add an extra 86 runs for their last four wickets, with James Tredwell making a useful 31 in support of Wright before being bowled by Steven Crook.

Northants were then left reeling on 0-3 just prior to lunch as Magoffin bowled Stephen Peters and had James Kettleborough caught in the slips in the first over of their reply, before adding the wicket of Matt Spriegel in his next.

He had Kyle Coetzer caught behind after the resumption before taking a break with remarkable figures of 4-5 from his first eight overs.

Opener James Middlebrook resisted for 102 minutes for 28, only to fall to Magoffin upon his return to action, but Crook (24) and David Willey (21) managed to prevent Northants being dismissed for under 100.

The visitors made a better fist of it second time around, but Middlebrook (12) was caught at square leg off Matthew Hobden and they could ill afford to have skipper Peters run out for 28, after seeing off the new ball, by Wright's superb throw and direct hit.

Matthew Hobden claimed his fourth victim of the day by bowling Kettleborough four overs before the close to leave bottom club Northants facing the prospect of an eighth defeat in nine games.

Sussex captain Ed Joyce:

"Steve bowled absolutely beautifully. The game plan was to bowl slightly fullish and he executed it perfectly.

"He really is a class act. He kept hitting the seam and was backed up by the other bowlers, while we also held our catches.

"There is a bit of uneven bounce, but I think it's a good wicket and it flattened out a bit as the day wore on.

"They have a long batting order and I'm sure they will fight their corner, but Steve has put us in an excellent position."

BBC Sussex's Adrian Harms:

"Another superb spell of seam bowling from Steve Magoffin has taken Sussex to the brink of their first Championship win since April, which would end a run of eight games without a victory.

"Bowling his customary immaculate line and length, Magoffin blew the Northants top order away, and he is now the leading wicket-taker in Division One.

"Without Chris Jordan, Jon Lewis, and Jimmy Anyon, the Sussex attack was short of experience but Magoffin filled the void magnificently.

"Sussex will hope that the forecast showers over the next couple of days stay away long enough to complete a victory that should go a long way to allaying any fears of relegation."

BBC Radio Northampton's Chris Egerton:

"A top-class spell of new-ball bowling from Sussex's Steve Magoffin blew Northants away either side of lunch.

"Its after-effects are likely to result in an eighth defeat for Northants in 10 Division One matches.

"Magoffin's five wickets were down to him finding the right length instantly, something Northants' bowlers had been unable to do since lunch on day one."