Durham v Sussex: Ben Stokes take hosts to the brink of victory

Stokes will be hoping he has done enough to be reselected for the Test matches against India starting in July

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Durham ICG Close, day three: Durham 337 & 359-6d v Sussex 205 & 173-9 Durham 6 pts, Sussex 4 pts Match scorecard

Ben Stokes took three second-innings Sussex wickets to secure career-best match figures of 10-121 as Durham moved to the brink of victory.

Resuming on 105-1, Keaton Jennings (103) struck his first century of the season and shared a 200-run second-wicket partnership with Scott Borthwick (95) as Durham declared on 359-6,

Sussex collapsed to 173-9, as John Hastings took 4-47 and Stokes 3-39.

The visitors need 318 to avoid Durham claiming a second win of the season.

The champions batted themselves into a commanding position despite Borthwick falling in the 90s for the second successive match, having been dismissed for 92 against Lancashire.

Jennings, 22, hit his first ton since September 2013 and fourth in his first-class career, before he edged Lewis Hatchett's delivery to James Tredwell at third slip.

Only the right-arm off-break spinner provided any resistance in the Sussex innings as he ended the day unbeaten on 41, as all those around him fell.

Hosts Durham will rise above the visitors in the table should they claim the one remaining wicket they require.