Glamorgan v Kent: Jim Allenby ton sets up victory charge

Allenby's century included 13 fours and two sixes

LV= County Championship Division Two, Swalec Stadium Close, day three: Kent 253 137-5, Glamorgan 527 Glamorgan 8pts, Kent 3pts Match scorecard

Jim Allenby struck a century to put Glamorgan in charge against Kent at Cardiff.

Resuming the third day on 337-4, Allenby (100) went on to share 204 for the fifth wicket with Chris Cooke (96).

Graham Wagg also chipped in with 66 before the hosts finished 527 all out, Adam Riley taking 5-157.

Kent lost Daniel Bell-Drummond to the first ball of their innings as they slipped to 61-4, before Darren Stevens' 55 not out saw them to 137-5 at stumps.

BBC Radio Kent's Matt Cole:

"Glamorgan piled on the runs with a second big partnership in two days, breaking a 77-year-old record for a total against Kent here in Wales.

"While Kent will argue they deserved more out of the third day with the ball, Jim Allenby and Chris Cooke not only scored big, but kept up a punishing momentum to make sure their side took full batting points.

"Adam Riley's longest spell of bowling in his first-class career yielded five wickets for his patience and consistency, but Darren Stevens must be wondering which of the cricketing gods he's upset not to end up with a single victim.

"Glamorgan's bowlers pressed the advantage with vim and spit from both seam and spin, while an astonishing reaction catch at short leg by Ben Wright to dismiss Nash summed up Kent's luck, but also the Welsh side's dominance in all departments so far."