Leicestershire v Worcestershire: Foxes on top despite Kervezee ton

LV= County Championship Division Two, Grace Road Close, day one: Worcestershire 237, Leicestershire 58-2 Leicestershire 3 pts, Worcestershire 1 pt Match scorecard

Leicestershire turned the Division Two table on its head despite a century by Worcestershire's Alex Kervezee on day one at Grace Road.

Winless this season and bottom of the table, they bowled out the leaders for 237, with Charlie Shreck taking 3-65.

Kervezee's centuries Alexei Kervezee has now made six first-class hundreds - and all but one of them have been against East Midlands counties.

Including his career-best 155 in 2010, he has reached three figures three times against Derbyshire, the most recent of them in April.

That was his first century in three years, since making 128 against Notts at Trent Bridge in April 2011.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore provided the main support for Kervezee, contributing 32 to a fourth-wicket stand of 77.

Kervezee hit 16 fours before giving a return catch to Shreck on 102, the home side replying with 58-2 by the close.

Shreck was well supported by Nathan Buck, former Worcestershire seamer Richard Jones and Ben Raine, who each took two wickets - Raine's pair coming from successive deliveries before Jack Shantry prevented the hat-trick.

Saeed Ajmal flayed five fours in eight balls to try and secure a second batting point for the visitors, but he failed to do so as Shreck had him caught behind for 27 to bring the innings to a close.

Having started this season without a first-class century since April 2011, Kervezee has now made two in as many months.