Leicestershire v Worcestershire: Foxes on top despite Kervezee ton
|LV= County Championship Division Two, Grace Road
|Close, day one: Worcestershire 237, Leicestershire 58-2
|Leicestershire 3 pts, Worcestershire 1 pt
|Match scorecard
Leicestershire turned the Division Two table on its head despite a century by Worcestershire's Alex Kervezee on day one at Grace Road.
Winless this season and bottom of the table, they bowled out the leaders for 237, with Charlie Shreck taking 3-65.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore provided the main support for Kervezee, contributing 32 to a fourth-wicket stand of 77.
Kervezee hit 16 fours before giving a return catch to Shreck on 102, the home side replying with 58-2 by the close.
Shreck was well supported by Nathan Buck, former Worcestershire seamer Richard Jones and Ben Raine, who each took two wickets - Raine's pair coming from successive deliveries before Jack Shantry prevented the hat-trick.
Saeed Ajmal flayed five fours in eight balls to try and secure a second batting point for the visitors, but he failed to do so as Shreck had him caught behind for 27 to bring the innings to a close.
Having started this season without a first-class century since April 2011, Kervezee has now made two in as many months.