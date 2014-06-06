T20 Blast: Alex Hales helps Nottinghamshire beat Derbyshire

NatWest T20 Blast, 3aaa County Ground Nottinghamshire 165-5 (16.5ovs) beat Derbyshire 164-7 (20ovs) by five wickets Match scorecard

England opener Alex Hales smashed a superb 63 as Nottinghamshire scored 165-5 to cruise to a five-wicket T20 Blast win over struggling Derbyshire.

Notts bowler Harry Gurney recovered from an injury scare to dismiss Stephen Moore with the first ball.

Wayne Madsen (36) and 57 by Marcus North saw the hosts get back on track, but tight bowling by Amjal Shahzad and Gurney restricted them to 164-7.

And an inspired 32-ball knock by Hales secured victory with 19 balls left.

Winless Derbyshire remain bottom of the North Group table with four defeats from five games, while the Outlaws have now won two and lost two after a mixed start to their T20 campaign.